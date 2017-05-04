Eisner Awards 2017, online le nomination complete

Le nomination degli Eisner Awards 2017 erano già state pubblicate circa tre/quattro giorni fa, ma è stato meglio aspettare un po' prima di pubblicare l'articolo che state leggendo. Il perché è presto detto: come da notizia di qualche ora fa, la commissione degli Eisner Awards 2017 ha inserito Love is Love della IDW Publishing/DC Comics tra le nomination come Best Anthology di quest'anno dopo una breve polemica tra Jackie Estrada (amministratore degli Eisner) e Steven Scott (PR Manager della IDW Publishing)! La decisione di riammettere Love is Love è maturata da una discussione su Facebook tra Estrada e Scott quando quest'ultimo, giustamente, faceva notare che l'antologia è stata pubblicata il 28 dicembre 2016 e non, come riportava erroneamente anche Amazon, il 10 gennaio 2017. Quindi Love is Love era eleggibile, tant'è che l'antologia è stata poi inserita di diritto nella categoria.

Detto questo, le nomination di questo 2017 sono davvero molto interessanti e variegate, anche se sembra che la commissione abbia voluto "agevolare" un po' le "Big Two", dando ampio spazio a storie e testate che, stando a quanto si legge nei vari forum americani, hanno deluso più di un lettore.

Ma lascio a voi il compito di giudicare queste nomination che, come facciamo di consueto, sono riportate qui in basso. Buona lettura!

"The Comics Wedding of the Century", di Simon Hanselmann, inserito in We Told You So: Comics as Art (Fantagraphics)

"The Dark Nothing", di Jordan Crane, inserito in Uptight #5 (Fantagraphics)

"Good Boy" di Tom King e David Finch, inserita in Batman Annual #1 (DC)

"Monday" di W. Maxwell Prince e John Amor, inserita in One Week in the Library (Image)

"Mostly Saturn" di Michael DeForge, inserita in Island Magazine #8 (Image)

"Shrine of the Monkey God!" di Kim Deitch, inserita in Kramers Ergot 9 (Fantagraphics)

Best Single Issue/One-Shot

Babybel Wax Bodysuit di Eric Kostiuk Williams (Retrofit/Big Planet)

Beasts of Burden: What the Cat Dragged In di Evan Dorkin, Sarah Dyer e Jill Thompson (Dark Horse)

Blammo #9 di Noah Van Sciver (Kilgore Books)

Criminal 10th Anniversary Special di Ed Brubaker e Sean Phillips (Image)

Sir Alfred #3 di Tim Hensley (Pigeon Press)

Your Black Friend di Ben Passmore (Silver Sprocket)

Best Continuing Series

Astro City di Kurt Busiek e Brent Anderson (Vertigo/DC)

Kill or Be Killed di Ed Brubaker e Sean Phillips (Image)

The Mighty Thor di Jason Aaron e Russell Dauterman (Marvel)

Paper Girls di Brian K. Vaughan e Cliff Chiang (Image)

Saga di Brian K. Vaughan e Fiona Staples (Image)

Best Limited Series

Archangel di William Gibson, Michael St. John Smith, Butch Guice e Tom Palmer (IDW)

Briggs Land di Brian Wood e Mack Chater (Dark Horse)

Han Solo di Marjorie Liu e Mark Brooks (Marvel)

Kim and Kim di Magdalene Visaggio e Eva Cabrera (Black Mask)

The Vision di Tom King e Gabriel Walta (Marvel)

We Stand on Guard di Brian K. Vaughan e Steve Skroce (Image)

Best New Series

Black Hammer di Jeff Lemire e Dean Ormston (Dark Horse)

Clean Room di Gail Simone e Jon Davis-Hunt (Vertigo/DC)

Deathstroke: Rebirth di Christopher Priest, Carlo Pagulayan, ed altri (DC)

Faith di Jody Houser, Pere Pérez e Marguerite Sauvage (Valiant)

Mockingbird di Chelsea Cain e Kate Niemczyk (Marvel)

Best Publication for Early Readers (fino agli 8 anni di età)

Ape and Armadillo Take Over the World di James Sturm (Toon)

Burt’s Way Home di John Martz (Koyama)

The Creeps Book 2: The Trolls Will Feast! di Chris Schweizer (Abrams)

I’m Grumpy (My First Comics) di Jennifer L. Holm e Matthew Holm (Random House Books for Young Readers)

Narwhal: Unicorn of the Sea di Ben Clanton (Tundra)

Best Publication for Kids (età 9-12)

The Drawing Lesson di Mark Crilley (Ten Speed Press)

Ghosts di Raina Telgemeier (Scholastic)

Hilda and the Stone Forest di Luke Pearson (Flying Eye Books)

Rikki, adattamento di Norm Harper e Matthew Foltz-Gray (Karate Petshop)

Science Comics: Dinosaurs di MK Reed e Joe Flood (First Second)

Best Publication for Teens (età 13-17)

Bad Machinery, vol. 5: The Case of the Fire Inside di John Allison (Oni)

Batgirl di Hope Larson e Rafael Albuquerque (DC)

Jughead di Chip Zdarsky, Ryan North, Erica Henderson e Derek Charm (Archie)

Monstress di Marjorie Liu e Sana Takeda (Image)

Trish Trash: Roller Girl of Mars di Jessica Abel (Papercutz/Super Genius)

The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl di Ryan North e Erica Henderson (Marvel)

Best Humor Publication

The Further Fattening Adventures of Pudge, Girl Blimp di Lee Marrs (Marrs Books)

Hot Dog Taste Test di Lisa Hanawalt (Drawn & Quarterly)

Jughead di Chip Zdarsky, Ryan North, Erica Henderson e Derek Charm (Archie)

Man, I Hate Cursive di Jim Benton (Andrews McMeel)

Yuge! 30 Years of Doonesbury on Trump di G. B. Trudeau (Andrews McMeel)

Best Anthology

Baltic Comics Anthology š! #26: dADa, edito da David Schilter e Sanita Muizniece (kuš!)

Island Magazine, edito da Brandon Graham and Emma Rios (Image)

Kramers Ergot 9, edito da Sammy Harkham (Fantagraphics)

Love Is Love, edito da Marc Andreyko (IDW/DC)

Spanish Fever: Stories by the New Spanish Cartoonists, edito da Santiago Garcia (Fantagraphics)

Best Reality-Based Work

Dark Night: A True Batman Story di Paul Dini e Eduardo Risso (Vertigo/DC)

Glenn Gould: A Life Off Tempo di Sandrine Revel (NBM)

March (Book Three) di John Lewis, Andrew Aydin e Nate Powell (Top Shelf)

Rosalie Lightning: A Graphic Memoir di Tom Hart (St. Martin’s)

Tetris: The Games People Play di Box Brown (First Second)

Best Graphic Album — Nuovi

The Art of Charlie Chan Hock Chye di Sonny Liew (Pantheon)

Black Dog: The Dreams of Paul Nash di Dave McKean (Dark Horse)

Exits di Daryl Seitchik (Koyama)

Mooncop di Tom Gauld (Drawn & Quarterly)

Patience di Daniel Clowes (Fantagraphics)

Wonder Woman: The True Amazon di Jill Thompson (DC Comics)

Best Graphic Album - Ristampa

Demon di Jason Shiga (First Second)

Incomplete Works di Dylan Horrocks (Alternative)

Last Look di Charles Burns (Pantheon)

Meat Cake Bible di Dame Darcy (Fantagraphics)

Megg and Mog in Amsterdam and Other Stories di Simon Hanselmann (Fantagraphics)

She’s Not into Poetry di Tom Hart (Alternative)

Best U.S. Edition of International Material

Equinoxes di Cyril Pedrosa, tradotto da Joe Johnson (NBM)

Irmina di Barbara Yelin, tradotto da Michael Waaler (SelfMadeHero)

Love: The Lion, di Frédéric Brémaud e Federico Bertolucci (Magnetic)

Moebius Library: The World of Edena di Jean "Moebius" Giraud et al. (Dark Horse)

Wrinkles di Paco Roca, tradotto da Erica Mena (Fantagraphics)

Best U.S. Edition of International Material — Asia

The Art of Charlie Chan Hock Chye di Sonny Liew (Pantheon)

Goodnight Punpun, vols. 1–4 di Inio Asano, tradotto da JN PRoductions (VIZ Media)

orange: The Complete Collection, vols. 1–2 di Ichigo Takano, tradotto da Amber Tamosaitis, adattamento di Shannon Fay (Seven Seas)

The Osamu Tezuka Story: A Life in Manga and Anime, di Toshio Ban e Tezuka Productions, tradotto da Frederik L. Schodt (Stone Bridge Press)

Princess Jellyfish vols. 1–3 di Akiko Higashimura, tradotto da Sarah Alys Lindholm (Kodansha)

Wandering Island vol. 1 di Kenji Tsuruta, tradotto da Dana Lewis (Dark Horse)

Best Archival Collection/Project—Strips (pubblicazioni vecchie almeno di vent'anni)

Almost Completely Baxter: New and Selected Blurtings di Glen Baxter (NYR Comics)

Barnaby vol. 3 di Crockett Johnson, editato da Philip Nel e Eric Reynolds (Fantagraphics)

Chester Gould’s Dick Tracy - Colorful Cases of the 1930s, editato da Peter Maresca (Sunday Press)

The Realist Cartoons, editato da Paul Krassner e Ethan Persoff (Fantagraphics)

Walt & Skeezix 1931–1932 di Frank King, editato da Jeet Heer e Chris Ware (Drawn & Quarterly)

Best Archival Collection/Project—Comic Books (pubblicazioni vecchie almeno di vent'anni)

The Complete Neat Stuff di Peter Bagge, editato da Eric Reynolds (Fantagraphics)

The Complete Wimmen’s Comix, editato da Trina Robbins (Fantagraphics)

Fables and Funnies di Walt Kelly, editato da David W. Tosh (Dark Horse)

Trump: The Complete Collection di Harvey Kurtzman et al., editato da Denis Kitchen and John Lind (Dark Horse)

U.S.S. Stevens: The Collected Stories di Sam Glanzman, editato da Drew Ford (Dover)

Best Writer

Ed Brubaker per Criminal 10th Anniversary Special, Kill or Be Killed, Velvet (Image)

Kurt Busiek per Astro City (Vertigo/DC)

Chelsea Cain per Mockingbird (Marvel)

Max Landis per Green Valley (Image/Skybound), Superman: American Alien (DC)

Jeff Lemire per Black Hammer (Dark Horse); Descender, Plutona (Image); Bloodshot Reborn (Valiant)

Brian K. Vaughan per Paper Girls, Saga, We Stand On Guard (Image)

Best Writer/Artist

Jessica Abel per Trish Trash: Roller Girl of Mars (Papercutz/Super Genius)

Box Brown per Tetris: The Games People Play (First Second)

Tom Gauld per Mooncop (Drawn & Quarterly)

Tom Hart per Rosalie Lightning: A Graphic Memoir (St. Martin’s)

Sonny Liew per The Art of Charlie Chan Hock Chye (Pantheon)

Best Penciller/Inker or Penciller/Inker Team

Mark Brooks per Han Solo (Marvel)

Dan Mora per Klaus (BOOM!)

Greg Ruth per Indeh (Grand Central Publishing)

Francois Schuiten per The Theory of the Grain of Sand (IDW)

Fiona Staples per Saga (Image)

Brian Stelfreeze per Black Panther (Marvel)

Best Painter/Multimedia Artist (interior art)

Federico Bertolucci per Love: The Lion (Magnetic)

Brecht Evens per Panther (Drawn & Quarterly)

Manuele Fior per 5,000 km per Second (Fantagraphics)

Dave McKean per Black Dog (Dark Horse)

Sana Takeda per Monstress (Image)

Jill Thompson per Wonder Woman: The True Amazon (DC); Beasts of Burden: What the Cat Dragged In (Dark Horse)

Best Cover Artist (for multiple covers)

Mike Del Mundo per Avengers, Carnage, Mosaic, The Vision (Marvel)

David Mack per Abe Sapien, BPRD Hell on Earth, Fight Club 2, Hellboy and the BPRD 1953 (Dark Horse)

Sean Phillips per Criminal 10th Anniversary Special, Kill or Be Killed (Image)

Fiona Staples per Saga (Image)

Sana Takeda per Monstress (Image)

Best Coloring

Jean-Francois Beaulieu per Green Valley (Image/Skybound)

Elizabeth Breitweiser per Criminal 10th Anniversary Special, Kill or Be Killed, Velvet (Image); Outcast by Kirkman & Azaceta (Image/Skybound)

Sonny Liew per The Art of Charlie Chan Hock Chye (Pantheon)

Laura Martin per Wonder Woman (DC); Ragnorak (IDW); Black Panther (Marvel)

Matt Wilson per Cry Havoc, Paper Girls, The Wicked + The Divine (Image); Black Widow, The Mighty Thor, Star-Lord (Marvel)

Best Lettering

Dan Clowes per Patience (Fantagraphics)

Brecht Evens per Panther (Drawn & Quarterly)

Tom Gauld per Mooncop (Drawn & Quarterly)

Nick Hayes per Woody Guthrie (Abrams)

Todd Klein per Clean Room, Dark Night, Lucifer (Vertigo/DC); Black Hammer (Dark Horse)

Sonny Liew per The Art of Charlie Chan Hock Chye (Pantheon)

Best Comics-Related Periodical/Journalism

The A.V. Club comics coverage, inclusi Comics Panel, Back Issues e Big Issues, di Oliver Sava ed al., www.avclub.com

Comic Riffs blog di Michael Cavna, www.washingtonpost.com/new/comic-riffs/

Critical Chips, edito da Zainab Akhtar (Comics & Cola)

PanelPatter.com, edito da Rob McMonigal

WomenWriteAboutComics.com, edito da Megan Purdy e Claire Napier

Best Comics-Related Book

blanc et noir: takeshi obata illustrations, di Takeshi Obata (VIZ Media)

Ditko Unleashed: An American Hero, di Florentino Flórez e Frédéric Manzano (IDW/Editions Déese)

Krazy: George Herriman, A Life in Black and White, di Michael Tisserand (Harper)

The Life and Legend of Wallace Wood vol. 1, edito da Bhob Stewart e J. Michael Catron (Fantagraphics)

More Heroes of the Comics, di Drew Friedman (Fantagraphics)

Best Academic/Scholarly Work

Brighter Than You Think: Ten Short Works di Alan Moore, con il contributo di Marc Sobel (Uncivilized)

Forging the Past: Set and the Art of Memory, di Daniel Marrone (University Press of Mississippi)

Frank Miller’s Daredevil and the Ends of Heroism, di Paul Young (Rutgers University Press)

Pioneering Cartoonists of Color, di Tim Jackson (University Press of Mississippi)

Superwomen: Gender, Power, and Representation di Carolyn Cocca (Bloomsbury)

Best Publication Design

The Art of Charlie Chan Hock Chye, design di Sonny Liew (Pantheon)

The Complete Wimmin’s Comix, design di Keeli McCarthy (Fantagraphics)

Frank in the Third Dimension, design di Jacob Covey, 3D conversions di Charles Barnard (Fantagraphics)

The Realist Cartoons, design di Jacob Covey (Fantagraphics)

Si Lewen’s Parade: An Artist’s Odyssey, design di Art Spiegelman (Abrams)

Best Webcomic

Bird Boy, di Anne Szabla, http://bird-boy.com

Deja Brew, di Teneka Stotts e Sarah DuVall (Stela.com)

Jaeger, di Ibrahim Moustafa (Stela.com)

The Middle Age, di Steve Conley, steveconley.com/the-middle-age

On Beauty, di Christina Tran, sodelightful.com/comics/beauty/

Best Digital Comic

Bandette, di Paul Tobin e Colleen Coover (Monkeybrain/comiXology)

Edison Rex, di Chris Roberson e Dennis Culver (Monkeybrain/comiXology)

Helm, di Jehanzeb Hasan e Mauricio Caballero, www.crookshaw.com/helm/

On a Sunbeam, di Tillie Walden, www.onasunbeam.com

Universe!, di Albert Monteys (Panel Syndicate)

